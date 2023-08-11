Bank of the West has a new owner

(Fremont County, WY) – You may have noticed the new signage at Bank of the West saying, “We’ve joined BMO.” The BMO acquisition of Bank of the West was completed earlier this year, according to a national news release.

BMO said it is North America’s 8th largest bank by assets, and BMO’s acquisition of Bank of the West brings nearly 1.8 million customers to BMO.

County 10 connected with Scott Doll, BMO Senior Manager, U.S. Media Relations, to answer a few questions.

Services

We will be able to provide our Wyoming clients with greater convenience, speed, and more product options through the following:

More than 1,000 branches in 22 states and fee-free access to over 42,000 ATMs nationwide

A user-friendly digital platform powered by human advice serving customers in all 50 states

Jobs

When we first announced the acquisition in 2021, we said we do not plan to close Bank of the West branches and are committed to retaining frontline Bank of the West branch employees.

Transition timeline

Bank of the West clients will transition to comparable BMO accounts and services over Labor Day weekend. Clients can stay up to date on the progress of the transition and find additional details in the Welcome Center at bmo.com/BOTW.

Bank of Montreal

Since our founding as Bank of Montreal in 1817, we have evolved incredibly over the 206 years we’ve been in business and the evolution to BMO has always been part of our long-term brand strategy in how we go-to-market in every community we serve.

You can learn more about BMO here.