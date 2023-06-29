Ballingers honored at Boys & Girls Club of Dubois 4th annual awards, recognition breakfast

(Dubois, WY) – Surrounded by their family, friends, former colleagues, and students, Pat and Jennet Ballinger were honored at the 4th Annual Dubois Award and Recognition Breakfast. For 46 years, the Ballingers have lived in Dubois and have impacted countless lives of the individuals in the community, and it was evident as 90 people arrived at the National Museum of Military Vehicles in the early morning hours of June 27 to celebrate another one of their many accomplishments. h/t BGCCW

Marylou Banks, a former colleague, and Jeff Milton, a former student, had the honor of presenting the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois Distinguished Service Award to the Ballingers. Milton had everyone who had been impacted by the Ballingers stand, and nearly everyone in the audience rose, a testament to the impact that the Ballingers have had on their community.

Becca Dowd was this year’s Dubois Junior Youth of the Year, and she shared her speech from the Wyoming Junior Youth of the Year competition. Becca competed against members from around the state last November. Becca outlined what the club means to her, and the opportunities it has provided.

Dubois Junior Youth of the Year Becca Dowd (h/t BGCCW)

Sienna Seabolt was this year’s winner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Foundation Education Award of $2,000 in Dubois. Sienna wrote an inspiring essay on her “Laws of Life,” stating that making the most of each opportunity is what motivates her to walk through life.

Chad Williams, the keynote speaker, is a former Navy SEAL serving on SEAL teams 1 and 7 and the author of SEAL of God. Chad shared his experience as a SEAL and the mentality it takes to overcome the many challenges that SEALs face each day. Chad was 1 of 13 graduates of his SEAL training out of 173 trainees. He used his experience as a SEAL as a lesson to show how the Boys & Girls Club trains its members to be prepared for all of the challenges that life throws at them. Chad Williams (h/t BGCCW)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board member Pat Killinger said, “Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois and those who came out to honor Pat & Jennet. With your support, this Club continues to thrive in Dubois.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Dubois Preliminary dollars raised at the event on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, total $71,701. All proceeds support the overall budget of $212,000 which allow for impactful programming at the Dubois Club.

For more information on the great things happening at the Dubois Club, please go to: https://www.bgccw.org/dubois-2/