Baldwin Creek 5th graders get outdoor team building, rock climbing experience

(Lander, WY) – Over 120 Baldwin Creek Elementary 5th graders went outdoor rock climbing in Sinks Canyon last week, shared 5th-grade teacher Hailey Reiter.

With Support from Lander District Recreation Board & CWC (Stacy Wells Lander/ASI Programming Coordinator), this free half-day focused on team building to help set each 5th-grade class up for success this coming school year.

For many students, this was their first time climbing. Experienced students were able to belay their classmates and everyone cheered each other on.

“Outdoor experiences like these are one of the many reasons that Lander is such a great place to learn!” shared Hailey. “Staff at Baldwin Creek are very grateful to have had this opportunity for our kids.” h/t Hailey Reiter