Backcountry camping reservations opening for summer 2023

(Moose, WY) — Backcountry camping permits will be available online beginning Tuesday, January 10 at 8 a.m. (MST) for summer 2023 in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their special night under the stars early as reservations are expected to fill quickly.

Planning a backcountry adventure in Grand Teton?

Backcountry camping includes campsites that are not accessible by vehicle (except Spalding Bay). While visiting the backcountry is a great way to experience Grand Teton, a backcountry trip requires advance planning and obtaining a permit. Download a backcountry planning brochure to get started.

Backcountry camping permits can be purchased online in advance at Recreation.gov, or in the park the day before your trip begins, on a first-come, first-served basis, at any park backcountry office, including the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose, Colter Bay Visitor Center, and Jenny Lake Ranger Station.

Looking to camp in Grand Teton’s frontcountry?

Frontcountry camping includes campsites you can drive to and standard amenities like restrooms, potable water, metal fire grates, picnic tables and metal bear boxes. All frontcountry camping is by reservation only and available for booking up to six months in advance at Recreation.gov.

Grand Teton Lodge Company & Flagg Ranch Company operate Gros Ventre Campground, Jenny Lake Campground, and Colter Bay Campground, Tent Village and RV Park and Headwaters Campground and RV Park. Signal Mountain Lodge operates Signal Mountain and Lizard Creek campgrounds.

Car camping or sleeping overnight in vehicles is not allowed in park pullouts, parking areas, picnic areas, or any place other than a designated campground. Overnight parking at trailheads is only permitted with a backcountry permit.

Please visit the park’s website for more information about all camping in the park or call 307-739-3399. Plan ahead, recreate responsibly and help ensure this iconic landscape may be enjoyed by future generations.

