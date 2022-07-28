Back to School before you know it – time for Sports Physicals!

Sponsored by Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming
It’s hard to believe that it’s already time to start thinking about scheduling your child’s sports physical exam. Didn’t summer just begin? In a blink of an eye, it will be over and school will be starting. We want our children healthy and ready to participate in school activities. Community Health Centers provide sports physicals at any time.

Tip for parents:
Schedule it as a wellness exam. A sports physical is covered as part of a wellness exam. In addition, any existing health issues or questions can be addressed. This is a great time to get immunizations updated, as well. 

Riverton Community Health: 
Call (307) 463-7160 or Pediatrics at (307) 856-2185 to set up an appointment.

Lander Community Health – Pediatrics:
Call (307) 332-2185 to set up an appointment.

