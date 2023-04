Riverton Babe Ruth has started practice with enough players to field two teams. The Black Sox and the Red Sox will play each other, as well as teams from Lander, and across the state this season in 13 to 15-year-old baseball. Jeremy Martinez worked on throwing technique with a Babe Ruth player on a cold, windy Thursday afternoon {h/t Randy Tucker}

The games will be played at the Babe Ruth Complex on Major Avenue across from the Riverton Middle School.