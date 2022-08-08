August CanTeen Happenings at the Lander Library (Grades 7-12)

Summer may be coming to a close, but we still have a few activities for teens in the coming weeks:

Career Possibilities Series: Entertainment ｜August 9th, 2 – 3:30 PM in the Carnegie Room

Curious about what it’s really like to work in the entertainment industry? Teens and parents are welcome to join us for our final career session and hear from the Media Relations Manager for the Albuquerque Isotopes, an established Los Angeles Film Director, a Brand Designer/Art Director for Mattel, and a seasoned Music Industry Expert.

Teen Advisory Discussion ｜August 10th, 3 – 5 PM in the CanTeen

Want to have your voice heard in the CanTeen at the library? Come tell us how you really feel at our inaugural teen advisory discussion! Teens will have the opportunity to share ideas for activities, new books for the collection, join the coolest new crew in Lander, and more…and we’ll have pizza.

Final Day for CanTeen Card Punches ｜August 12th

Want to be the one who wins one of our cool raffle prizes this year? Last day to receive CanTeen card punches and submit finished cards to our raffle is August 12th!. One winner will be drawn who will be able to choose ONE of the following: JBL Wireless Earbuds, a Fire 7 Tablet, a $50 Amazon Gift Card, OR a $50 Starbucks Gift Card. Raffle drawing will take place at our final teen activity of the summer on August 17th, from 3 – 5 PM. Need not be present to win.

Stay tuned to hear about our Fall activities beginning in September.