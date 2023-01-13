Auditions Tuesday for “The Sound of Music”

(Riverton, WY) – Auditions for CWC Theater Department’s production of The Sound of Music are this Tuesday, January 17, at 6:00 p.m. in the Dance Studio at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Dance Studio, 2660 Peck Ave.

Those auditioning should come dressed to move with appropriate shoes and be prepared with a verse and chorus of a song that best showcases the quality and range of their voice.

Singing songs from the show is acceptable. Karaoke and backing tracks are acceptable as accompaniments.

Auditioners also need to be prepared to list any conflicts with evening rehearsals, which are Sunday through Friday from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Joey West at [email protected].