Auditions for feature film happening locally

(Riverton, WY) – County 10 shared in May that the Netherlands-based production company, Propellor Film, will be filming a portion of an upcoming independent movie in Fremont County starting in September, and that auditions were currently being accepted.

The Wyoming casting director, Dennis Rollins, shared they are still accepting video submissions and will be holding open auditions on Saturday, June 18 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at the Riverton Library.

This fully-funded film is currently casting Wyoming actors for over 40 paid roles – both speaking and non-speaking roles are available.

The casting roles can be found on the Sleep Casting Wyoming Facebook page or on the Wolf Gang of Wyoming website.

Those interested are asked to submit a two-minute video introducing themself and share a happy experience as well as a sad one. They do not have to be real experiences, according to Rollins. Audition videos should be emailed to [email protected].

The in-person auditions will have the same format.