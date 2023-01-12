Audit report, snow days and more discussed during the FCSD #25 Board meeting

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees held its regular meeting on Tuesday night, January 10.

With the start of a new year and new board members joining the ranks, they elected new officers during the meeting – Jody Ray was elected board chair, Lynette Jeffres was elected vice chair, Bruce Berg was elected clerk, and Lori Morrow was elected treasurer.

During the round table discussion, they heard from Tomi Kirkland and American Heritage students, Tawn Gopp and Indoor Track athletes, and FFA Officers. They were all requesting approval for out-of-state travel in the coming months. The Board unanimously approved their requests during the action item discussion.

The round table discussion continued with updates from the Board of Trustees and Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan.

JoAnne praised the transportation crew for their efforts during the recent snowstorms. She continued by sharing that the 2022-23 school calendar did not have snow days built into it, so they are looking at making up the two snow days on January 26 and April 10.

She and Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach are looking into a temporary virtual learning plan in case additional snow days are required this winter. The current school calendar is “tapped out” on days that can be added without adding to the end of the school year.

Also on the evening’s agenda was Tim Fixter of Summit West CPA Group, P.C., who presented the audit report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year to the Board of Trustees.

Tim gave the District high praises noting they are “fantastic” to work with and on top of things.

The District received an “unmodified audit opinion,” which is the highest level of assurance that they can provide as a CPA. The Board of Trustees accepted the audit report as presented.

The action items also included accepting the retirement requests from JoAnne and Lars Flanagan. Both of these were accepted and are effective at the end of the school year.

The resignation of Nichole Tanz as an RHS CTE/Business Teacher, effective immediately per board policy, was also accepted.

The Board also approved to offer a contract to Lawrnde (Dee) Harrison as an RHS Assistant Indoor Track Coach.

The meeting is available to watch on the District’s YouTube Channel.

