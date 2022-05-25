Auction this Saturday, May 28th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Kevin Smith/LL Smith Trucking Auction

Saturday, May 28th at 9:30 am

Location: 711 Railroad Ave- Riverton WY

Directions: from Main St, turn S on Broadway, go to Monroe Ave & turn right; go approximately 8 blocks to S Railroad Ave & turn left & go approximately 1/4 mile to sale site; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: “Kevin Smith is cleaning up the shop after closing the trucking business down a year ago. The shop has been sold so all tools and accessories must go. Tools are in good shape and need a new home. Special treat for the ladies: Kevin’s sister, Lori is bringing all remaining merchandise from The Crazy Lady’s Rubbish Store, to sell at this sale. You won’t want to miss it!”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com