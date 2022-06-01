Auction this Saturday, June 4th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Carey & Judy Powell

Saturday, June 4th at 9:30 am

Location: 826 W Main St – Riverton

Directions: Watch for signs

Advertisement

Auctioneers Note: “Carey and Judy Powell are moving from Riverton & will be offering for sale a nice selection of antique furniture and accessories related to the tile business. A unique selection of merchandise will be available to the highest bidder. Come see what you can purchase for the enhancement of your own home.”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

Advertisement

www.westlakeauctioneers.com