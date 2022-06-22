Auction this Saturday, June 25th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Forrest & Moe Cole

Saturday, June 25th at 9:30 am

Location: 610 W Fremont – Riverton, WY

Directions: from W Main, turn right onto N 6th W; go 1 block to sale site; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: “This will be a great sale focusing on some unique and hard to find antique and collectible items. Forrest and Moe are opening boxes that have not seen the light of day for years so many more cool items will be available on sale day. Also included in sale will be a large selection of quality tools. See you there!”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com