Auction this Saturday, June 18th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Auction

Saturday, June 18th at 9:30 am

Location: Fremont County Fairgrounds- Riverton

Directions: south end of Federal Blvd; watch for Signs

Auctioneers Note: “WHOAH!!! Another great consignment auction presented by Westlake Auctioneers! A wide variety of merchandise ranging from scuba gear to saddles, vintage sewing machines to tool boxes. There is a beautiful antique dresser as well as cream cans & crocks at this sale. Lest you gentlemen think you are left out, take a look at the list of tools, gun scopes & camping gear. AD Martin will be bringing a variety of building materials so if you have any kind of building project planned, come stock up. As gas prices go up and the country goes down, let’s gather together for another enjoyable day in each other’s company before we can’t afford to drive anywhere anymore…”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com