Auction this Saturday, June 11th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Frank Bach Estate

Saturday, June 11th at 9:30 am

Location: 1110 N 8th W (Bach’s Storage) -Riverton, WY

710 Cherry St -Riverton, WY

Selling at Bach’s storage first then moving on to sell remainder of merchandise at the house.

Directions: From W Main turn north onto N 8th W; go 1 ¼ mile to sale site; watch for signs.

For 2nd location: continue north on N 8th W for ½ mile; turn right onto Cherry St & go about ½ block to sale site

Auctioneers Note: “Frank was a Riverton businessman who owned and managed Bach’s Storage for many years. We will start the day at Bach’s storage facility and from there move to the house to finish selling. There is a great selection of tools and shop accessories offered at this sale as well as a smattering of household and outdoor gear.”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com