Auction this Saturday, August 19, 2023 – Western Auction Co.

Western Auction Company
Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 am

Location: 3445 Chandelle Blvd., Riverton, WY – On the Hill by the Airport.

*Viewing will start at 9:00 am

The auctioneer will be Layne Weber.

To view the long list of auction items, click here pg 1, click here pg 2.

Concessions will be available.

Cash, check, and cards are accepted.

Please visit our Facebook page for more details and pictures about this auction.

We can’t wait to see everyone soon!

LARRY ANESI – 307-349-4181

DAN BATES – 307-231-6803

