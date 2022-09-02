Auction on September 3, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Mountain Range Ranch

Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 at 9:30am

Location: 175 North Fork Rd – Lander, WY

Directions: from Lander go north 3 1/4 miles on HWY 287 to Milford; turn west on North Fork Rd; go 1 3/4 mile to sale site; watch for signs.

Auctioneers Note: “Jim & Connie Sloan and Bill Brill were lifelong friends that moved to the Lander area to enjoy the great Western lifestyle & beautiful mountains. Together they established the Mountain Range Ranch where they enjoyed hunting & horses. All merchandise offered is high quality & in good condition. The furniture is high end, like new, & beautiful. This sale has a wide variety & truly something for everyone. An auction you won’t want to miss!”

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

