Auction on May 18th, 2024 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Auction

Saturday May 18, 2024, at 9:30 am

Location: Pavillion Rec Center – Pavillion, WY

Directions: from four way stop in Pavillion, turn south & go 3 blocks to sale site; watch for signs

Auctioneers Note: If you need a big baler or a hobby farm tractor, we have you covered. If you need a nice pick up to run around in or a bale feeder truck, don’t miss this sale. If you want to ad to your gun collection, here is your chance. Collectibles, including coins will be up for bid. Furniture & household items will be offered as well – did not have lists from consignors at press time. Great variety of nice items! See you there!

All pictures available online at:

www.westlakeauctioneers.com or

facebook.com/westlakeauctioneer

For the complete list of items, click here.

Recently Added:

-Powder River 4 Panel maternity Pen w/head catch like new

-600 Gal galvanized water tank

-Haywagon

-Blattner Portable Chute

-2002 Honda Recon 250 – 4 wheeler

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com