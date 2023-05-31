Auction on June 3, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Mary Longtine’s Auction

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 9:30am

Location: 929 Sierra Dr. Riverton, WY

All pictures available online at: www.westlakeauctioneers.com

Auctioneers Note: For many years Mary has been a well known fixture in Riverton. She has moved to a smaller place and is offering quite a selection of collectible and interesting items. The sale will consist of a house full of furniture including a beautiful grandfather clock and leather sofa with 2 matching recliner rockers. Come take a look at the incredible beer stein collection and bid on one or four or more to decorate your own home. See you there!

2000 Dodge Durango. White with gray leather seats. New tires. 83,600 miles V-8. Very clean and runs great.

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com