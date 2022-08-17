Auction on August 20th, 2022 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: the Estate of Jack and Colleen Miller

Saturday, August 20th at 9:30 am

Preview on Friday, August 19th from 4-8pm!

Location: 780 S. Railroad Ave- Riverton, WY

Directions: from S Federal Blvd, go W on Monroe 10 blocks to Railroad Ave; turn left; sale site on right side of road. 200+ pictures available online at www.westlakeauctioneers.com

Auctioneers Note: “This is a once in a lifetime sale you won’t want to miss! 100s of antique and collectible items in great shape and things you will not find outside of a museum! Jack & Colleen had an amazing collection of vintage & antique items! Even if you are not an antique collector, you will want to come check out what is offered up for auction. Over 200 pictures online. This is a sale you don’t want to miss!”

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com