Auction on April 15, 2023 – Westlake Auctioneers

Westlake Auctioneers presents: Bloomquist Estate

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 9:30am

Location: 376 Paradise Valley Rd – Riverton

Directions: from Riverton go west on Hwy 26 approximately 4 miles to Paradise Valley Rd;

turn north & go 3 3/4 miles to sale site; watch for signs

All pictures available online at: www.westlakeauctioneers.com

Auctioneers Note: A great way to start the auction season. This sale boasts a large selection of high quality tools in great condition; probably the best set of tools I’ve ever sold. The Harley Davidson is a very sharp looking bike. The Nissan 350z is a beautiful car and runs good! Come on out and enjoy a great Spring day bidding on some fabulous merchandise!

For the complete list of items, click here.

Breakfast, lunch, and snacks are available from Cattle Camp concessionaires.

Appropriate Sales Tax Added. Cash or good check day of sale. Bank letter of credit from unknown buyers.

Bryce Westlake: 307-856-6540

www.westlakeauctioneers.com