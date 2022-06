(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton shared that we can expect “seasonal temperatures and mainly clear skies across western and central Wyoming” for the summer solstice today.

The summer solstice marks the official beginning of the astronomical summer, and is the longest day of the year.

(Meteorological Summer began June 1st.)

After today, the nights will begin getting longer as the days get shorter, so be sure to enjoy those summer days as much as you can 10’rs!