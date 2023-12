Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Zayne Morrison – is a very hard worker, he has bloomed this year in his learning. He always has a smile on his face and comes to school everyday ready to learn. He is kind to all of his friends, he really is a true joy to have in class! We look forward to seeing all he will accomplish throughout the rest of the year!