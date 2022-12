Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Ronin Pigg is a Kindergartener at Aspen Early Learning Center. She is a shining ray of sunshine in everyone’s day. She comes to school everyday with a big smile on her face and always has a positive attitude. Ronin is a great friend to everyone and is always willing to help anyone in need. Ronin loves school and always does her best work with everything she is given. She is a true joy to have in class.