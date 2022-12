Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Paisleigh Hunter, a Kindergarten student, is recognized as this week’s “Aspen Early Learning Center” Student of the Week”. Paisleigh is a sweet, smart and kind girl. She is very supportive of her friends and classmates. She is a pleasure to have in class.