Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Nixon McCoy

Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Nixon McCoy is student of the week for Aspen Early Learning Center.   He is always ready for a new challenge in learning. He gives 110% and always is excited to share his knowledge. He is a good friend and is willinging to give a helping hand to his classmates and teacher. He is a complete joy to have in class. 

