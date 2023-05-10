Nixon McCoy is student of the week for Aspen Early Learning Center. He is always ready for a new challenge in learning. He gives 110% and always is excited to share his knowledge. He is a good friend and is willinging to give a helping hand to his classmates and teacher. He is a complete joy to have in class.
Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Nixon McCoy
Nixon McCoy is student of the week for Aspen Early Learning Center. He is always ready for a new challenge in learning. He gives 110% and always is excited to share his knowledge. He is a good friend and is willinging to give a helping hand to his classmates and teacher. He is a complete joy to have in class.