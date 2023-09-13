Aspen Early Learning Center Student of the week: Nadia Foster County 10 September 13, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here. Nadia Foster is very kind and responsible. She is very helpful and has been a great leader already this year. Advertisement Related Posts WYSSAR Patriot Chest displayed at 50th anniversary Ft. Bridger Rendezvous Press Release - Today in the 10 | September 13, 2023 County 10 - Rams and Cougars still represent Fremont County in the latest poll Help us welcome this new #little: Mai’kalani Leigh Trosper Northern Arapaho Tribe releases agenda for General Council Fremont County sports schedule Sep 13-17 Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!