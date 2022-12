Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Luke Wempen is Aspen Early Learning Center’s student of the week. He is a positive and outgoing student who tries his best in all that he does. Each and everyday Luke comes to school with a beaming smile and greets each classmate with a hello. He is the first to help anyone in need and ensures that those around him are in a joyous mood. When it comes to academics, Luke is a hard worker who excels in all aspects.