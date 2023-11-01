More

    Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Klea Walters

    County 10

    Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

    Klea Walters loves coming to school. She is very eager to help others and will help put a smile on anyone’s face

