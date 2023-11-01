Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Klea Walters County 10 November 1, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here. Klea Walters loves coming to school. She is very eager to help others and will help put a smile on anyone’s face Advertisement Related Posts Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Ella Christofferson County 10 - Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Augustine Sisneros County 10 - Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Aquila Stelzner Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Nixon McCoy Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Clive Jacobsen Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Maeleah C’Hair Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!