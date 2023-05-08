Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Clive Jacobsen

Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Clive Jacobsen. Clive is responsible, respectful, and safe at school. He always tries his best and is a great friend to everyone. He has a big heart and is very caring and helpful. I know he will do big things in life and I can’t wait to see what his future holds!

