Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Amari Oldman County 10 April 10, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here. Amari Oldman – Amari is a hard worker & very well behaved! She is a wonderful student in our class. Advertisement Related Posts Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Sadie Gunter County 10 - Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Eli Cornejo County 10 - Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Xavier Pena Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Preston Schmit Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Darby Cortez Aspen Early Learning Center student of the week: Thea Edgeington Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!