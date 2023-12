Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Ashgrove’s Student of the Week is Sawyer Peterson! He is a 2nd grader and was nominated by Brooke Berg. Ms. Berg says:

“Sawyer is an exceptional student, friend, and classmate. He is always participating and engaged with what we are doing, and is always the first to help me with any jobs I may need done. He is also the first to help any of his peers with anything they may need. I am so glad to have him as a student!”

Advertisement