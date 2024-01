Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our student of the week is Jocelyn Washakie! Jocelyn is a 2nd grade, and was nominated by Jo Shepardson and Jenna Becker in the front office. Mrs. Shepardson says:

“Jocelyn reports to school everyday with a smile. She is kind, friendly and respectful. She loves to show Mrs. Shepardson her daily “Stitch” outfit, as we both share a love for the blue alien.”

