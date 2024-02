Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Ashgrove’s student of the week is Hunter Howard. Hunter is a second grader and was nominated by his teacher, Reva Lobatos. Mrs Lobatos says:

” Hunter is a hard worker and a champion for everyone! He is not only committed to growing academically himself but also constantly encouraging others to be successful as well. He is such a joy to have in class and I could not be more proud of all that he has accomplished this year.”

