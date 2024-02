Each week, staff at Ashgrove elementary school nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers! Click here to view all nominated Ashgrove students.

Our first student of the week is Ava Bailey! Ava is a first grader and was nominated by her music teacher, Mary Lea Wolf. Mrs. Wolf says:

” Ava is a sweet little girl with a bubbly personality. She just loves to sing and dance and be the “leader” when I need someone to demonstrate actions for songs! She always follows directions and helps the students around her to do the right thing. I’m happy to have the chance to teach this little superstar!”

