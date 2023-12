Ashgrove’s first student of the week is Annalai Allen! She is a first grader and was nominated by Cathy Wadsworth. Mrs. Wadsworth says:

“Annalai is a joy to have in class. She comes ready to learn every day. She is a great role model for behavior in the classroom. She works hard and does her best every day. She is a wonderful classmate to all her peers. She has a big heart, and is willing to help others when needed.“