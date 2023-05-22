Artificial Intelligence Workshop featuring Claire Manning and David Maulik

Join us for another fantastic workshop from the Bootstrap Collaborative this Thursday at 5:30 pm. This workshop will feature Claire Manning from County 10 and David Maulik from Maker Space 307.

“Artificial Intelligence” WORKSHOP

Thursday, May 25th, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

This workshop will dive deeper into the topic of AI and its applications in business. This event will be an interactive and hands-on workshop where entrepreneurs can learn how to integrate AI tools into their businesses. Participants will be provided with real-time access to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Jasper, and other AI tool-integrated platforms. The workshop will cover topics such as data analysis, predictive modeling, and machine learning, which are all key areas where AI can be leveraged to enhance business performance.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.