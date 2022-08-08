Art of all varieties enjoyed Saturday at 14th Annual Lander Art Center River Fest

(Lander, WY) – The vibrant local art community was on full display at the 14th Annual Lander River Fest in Lander City Park this weekend, hosted and organized by the Lander Art Center (LAC), where hundreds of folks got to enjoy art from all walks of life. h/t VInce Tropea photo

The day kicked off with some coffee courtesy of the Lander Bake Shop, and open mic performances from local musicians (there was even a keyboard player/singer who performed that happened to be staying in the park while traveling through the area).

MC Murray Ritland was on announcing duties, introducing the rest of the day’s acts, which included: Seth Finley, The Black Poppies, and Sideways Sun.

Local musician Seth Finley officially opened the stage for the day's performances. MC Murray Ritland announces the acts.



While folks enjoyed the music throughout the day, there were tons of art booths, raffles and vendors to check out as well, ranging from wire jewelry, woodwork, pottery, paintings, glass blowing, beadwork, laser engraving, and much more. LAC's Oakley Boycott and Emma Comstock discuss the day's activities in a totally not staged photo. Artist and Lander City Council member Chris Hulme shares his glass blowing art.



And did we mention there were puppies?

The Lander Pet Connection was also on site to give the gift of puppy cuddles, and provided folks with the opportunity to look at a litter of pups that will be up for adoption very soon.



“Even given the inclement weather, Lander Art Centers 14th Annual RiverFest was absolutely a success,” commented LAC Outreach Coordinator Oakley Boycott.

“We are so fortunate to live in a community that shows up to support each other and specifically our artists, rain or shine and all day Saturday our artists shone.”