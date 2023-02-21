ARPA, LATC funding and more came before the Commissioners Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met today, February 21 for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

Amendment one to the agreement among the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, Fremont County WIC Program and Fremont County was approved.

A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming group plan change document was approved regarding a rehire provision.

A Wyoming State Forestry Division FY 2024 premium for participation in the emergency fire suppression account amount of $20,227.43 was acknowledged.

The Board accepted the bid from Lander NAPA in the amount of $25,839.00 for a VM 6500 wheel alignment machine to be purchased with ARPA funding.

The Board accepted the bid from Hotsy of Wyoming in the amount of $10,658.50 for a Hotsy Steam Cleaner to be purchased with ARPA funding.

The Board approved an authorization amount of $218,331 for ARPA #2 funding for the Transportation Department for the replacement of three pickups.

The Board approved an authorization amount of $80,000 for ARPA #2 funding for message boards for the Transportation Department.

The Board authorized LATC (Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency) funding for the Coroner to move forward with an architectural design for a new coroner building to be placed on county property.