ARPA funding, retail liquor licenses and more came before the Commissioners on Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 7. Below is a recap of the meeting.

The Wyoming Health Fairs 2023 Wellness Contract for Fremont County employees was approved.

The Board accepted the bid of $46,000 from cloud-based Financial Close Management for the County Clerk’s budget solution software with LATC funding.

Advertisement

The Board accepted the bid from Dave Smith GM/Chrysler, Inc. in the amount of $64,422 for a used Tahoe for the Library through ARPA funding, with $25,810 to be sent to the County as a reimbursement from the Wyoming Association of Risk Management Claim Settlement.

The Board accepted the bid from Lander Napa in the amount of $8,833.34 for a snow plow kit for the Museum.

The Board accepted the bid of $74,079.80 from Traffic and Parking Control Co., Inc. for four solar message boards for the Transportation Department.

The Board approved two applications for indigent burial funds in the amount of $1,500 each per the Fremont County Unclaimed and Indigent Burial and Cremation Policy.

Advertisement

The DOWL amendment to agreement for professional services for the Road Surface Management Plan for an additional $15,000 was approved, for a revised not-to-exceed total of $215,000, with funding through the Road Construction Fund.

The Federal Highway Administration Federal Lands Highway Agreement Amendment for the Horse Creek Road in Dubois was approved for an additional Fremont County overmatch amount of $193,620.

The Board ratified approval of a letter to the Office of Regulatory Affairs & Collaborative Action, Department of the Interior, regarding comments to the land acquisitions proposed rule, Docket No. BIA-2022-0004.

Advertisement

ARPA #2 funding was authorized in the amount of $5,000 for the Juvenile Justice Services Program for a refrigerator and program incentive materials.

The National Museum of Military Vehicles d/b/a The Canteen was granted a new retail liquor license for the term of April 15, 2023, through April 14, 2024.

Renewal retail liquor licenses were approved for the following businesses for the license year April 15, 2023, through April 14, 2024: 3 Spear Ranch; Atlantic City Mercantile; B&K Shoreline Stop; Boysen Marina & Campground; Brooks Lake Lodge; Crooked Creek Guest Ranch; Frank’s Butcher Shop & Liquor; Kinnear Store; Lava Mountain Lodge; Lazy L & B Ranch; The Line Shack; Midvale Station; Miner’s Grubstake; PMS Fireworks and More; Rezride Roadhouse; Rock Shop Inn; Split Rock Bar & Cafe; and Triangle C Ranch.

Advertisement

Two change orders were approved for the court remodel project: Nelson Architects, LLC change order no. 1 in the amount of $1,175 and Yeates Construction, Inc. change order no. 2 in the amount of $5,693.

The Board authorized an additional $108,010 for plows and wings to the already authorized Transportation Department’s LATC project for two motor graders totaling $880,000.