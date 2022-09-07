ARPA bids, agreements, subdivisions and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – On September 6, the Fremont County Commissioners convened for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

An interim Wellness Coordinator agreement between Fremont County and Penny Fahey, independent contractor, was approved for coordination of the Wellness Program until a full-time employee is hired.

A Dowl Standard Agreement for professional services was approved to provide as-requested services for Fremont County.

The Board ratified approval of a catering permit for Possum Pete’s for a Ranch Rodeo at the Wind River Rodeo Grounds in Pavillion for September 2-4, 2022.

Nordwick Subdivision was approved, a three-lot simple subdivision located adjacent to the northern town limits of Shoshoni off highway 20.

Mountain Top Subdivision lots 2A and 3A re-subdivision was approved, which is located adjacent to Union Pass Road and Fir Road west of Dubois. This essentially re-establishes the original Mountain Top Subdivision boundary by adding back the vacated 3.16 acre area on the north side of the subdivision.

Porcupine Subdivision No 2, a portion of lots 27 and 111 re-subdivision was approved, located west of Dubois on Porcupine Drive off of Union Pass Road. The purpose of the re-subdivision is to take the current 9.64 acre parcel and divide it into two lots and allow for a change in lot lines to allow a single shared access point to the proposed lots.

Walkaboutcreek Estates simple subdivision partial vacation of estates 1 and 3 was approved, located 1.2 miles east of Dubois off highway 26 (generally known as the Longhorn Ranch RV Park). Walkaboutcreek Estates simple subdivision lots 1, 2 & 3 re-subdivision was then approved along with a variance to the subdivision regulations to eliminate the 20′ wide utility easement along the north and east side of estate 5 since there is an existing 60′ wide road and utility easement adjacent to or within short distance of the edge of estate 5.

The Board voted to receive the first payment in the opioid settlement ($76,733.38) directly as opposed to having the State receive it for its intended use to abate current opioid problems within Fremont County.

The following ARPA bids were approved for the Fremont County Courthouse:

a. Fine line painting – $22,600.00

b. Carpeting halls and lobbies – $72,889.44

The Board authorized an additional $3,684 from Creative Energies for a total bid award of $152,016 for the solar system project at the Fremont County Youth Camp.