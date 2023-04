(Lander, WY) – Four teams and three individuals were bold and went for the cold in Lander on this sunny Saturday, April 15. Participants jumped into 58-degree water to help support Special Olympics Wyoming and locally Special Olympics Lander.

They raised around $5800, with proceeds helping provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes.

Check out a few photos of today’s jump below.

Jesse Foutz was first to take the plunge (County 10) Ron Grogan belly flops into the pool (County 10) Lynett Joslyn was all smiles (County 10) Team Atlantic City Federal Credit Union – Dylan Puroll is in there somewhere (County 10) Thor Sage celebrated his birthday by taking the plunge (County 10) Emcee extraordinaire Vince Tropea is coerced into jumping…again this year (County 10) Jackalope Caveman Marty Brammer (County 10)