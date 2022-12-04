Around 200 people attended the Arapaho language showing of ‘Bambi’ Wednesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Acme Theatre was busy Wednesday night, November 30 with Fremont County School District #25 students and families excited to watch Walt Disney’s Bambi in Arapaho.

Some of the students had never seen the film before and were looking forward to watching it for the first time.

That included 8-year-old attendee Kal Goggles, who shared he was most excited that it was in Arapaho.

The FCSD #25 Title VI Indian Education organized the showings Wednesday evening.

“I am so happy with the turn out and how it went,” shared Kyle Quiroz, cultural resource specialist for the district. “A huge thank you to all the volunteers and especially Adam for allowing us to host the event. I am grateful for all my coworkers who helped me make this happen, as well as, the Walt Disney Company for donating their time and effort to remaster the film and send it to us for free. Lastly, thank you to all who attended. It was such a special night as we had many who got to see the film for the first time on the big screen since 1994 and hear some of their family members voice the characters. It was a great time to celebrate the Arapaho language, whether you could understand and feel a bit at home; or come as a learner. Language preservation is so important. We hope to continue to host more events like this in the future that celebrate culture and community. It was the perfect way to end Native American Heritage Month.”

Quiroz also thanked the Northern Arapaho Tribe for giving them permission to do the showings. h/t Kyle Quiroz