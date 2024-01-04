Argument over vehicle ownership led to heavy law enforcement presence on North Federal Wednesday night

(Riverton, WY) – An argument over the ownership of a car led to a potential hit and run and increased law enforcement presence in the 600 block of N Federal Blvd. on Wednesday evening, January 3, according to the Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log issued on January 4.

RPD received the call around 7:06 PM yesterday, with the reporting party stating that they had just witnessed someone get “ran over and shot.”

The reporting party also advised the hit and run vehicle was then chased by another vehicle as it left the scene.

Upon arrival, RPD determined that no one was shot, and that two subjects involved were in an argument over who owned a car.

During the argument one of the women “may” have been run over by the vehicle as the other woman left the scene, the call log states.

The log did not share the condition of the subject who had reportedly been run over, but RPD is now investigating the incident.

County 10 reached out to RPD for comment, but they were not available by time of publication.

