Are you a family member or friend of someone living with dementia? 

The Wyoming Center on Aging and Partners invite you to join Wyoming Dementia Together.

Wyoming Dementia Together is a community of experienced professionals who partner with caregivers to provide confidential education and support free of cost to those whose loved ones are living with dementia.

Receive biweekly education and support that is specifically tailored to you and other families and friends of people living with dementia in the Rocky Mountain region.

Participation is FREE. Join from your home computer or phone!

For more information or to register, please contact the Wyoming Center on Aging (WyCOA) at (307) 766-2829 or email [email protected]. You can also go directly to the registration link: Wyoming Dementia Together Learn more about Wyoming Dementia Together.

Be sure to check out the Wyoming Dementia Together Once Again YouTube Channel! WDT Once Again is an informative program for caregivers of loved ones with dementia. Health care professionals and family caregivers discuss concerns, provide professional expertise, and share personal successes and challenges.

