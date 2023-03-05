Arapahoe Unified Special Olympics had a successful Area Winter Games

On Monday, the Arapahoe Elementary School’s Unified Special Olympics team participated in snowshoeing at the Special Olympics Area Winter Games held at the Antelope Butte Ski Area. This is the school’s inaugural year in Special Olympics, and they brought home several medals from the event.

The athletes include Jessica Amos, Jade Friday, Kyree Washakie, Jasmin James, Raylianna Means, Jesse James, Ryan Monroe and Marcelino Dodge. Shelley McConnell and Heather Castro are their coaches.

According to coach McConnell, their two relay teams earned two bronze medals in the 4x100M snowshoe relay. Jesse James won two gold medals in the 25M and 50M, Marcelino Dodge brought home two silver medals in the 25M and 50M, and Ryan Monroe brought home two bronze medals in the 25M and 50M.

“I ran really, really fast,” shared Jesse, who participated in the relay, 25M and 50M.

He’s looking forward to their next competition, which is the 2023 State Winter Games in Jackson on March 14-16.

Raylianna noted she has fun with her teammates and enjoyed racing at the Area Games. She also liked watching the other teams.

Unified Special Olympics “joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.” Click here to learn more.

