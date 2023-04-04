Arapahoe Schools have been canceled on April 4

UPDATE: Due to road and weather conditions not improving much in the last couple of hours, Arapahoe Schools will have a SNOW DAY on April, 4. School is cancelled for the entire day.

(Arapahoe, WY) – Due to the road and weather conditions, Arapahoe Schools will have a two-hour late start on Tuesday, April 4.

Student drop-off will begin at 9:50 am and bus pick-up will be two hours later than usual.

Advertisement

“We will continue to monitor conditions and will make another announcement if further delays or cancellations are necessary.”