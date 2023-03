Last week, the Arapahoe School Unified Special Olympics team had a special parade around the school to celebrate their achievements at the 2023 State Winter Games in Jackson that happened on March 14-16.

Each Arapahoe School grade and staff lined up outside their respective school to cheer on the team as they rode by on a trailer. Claps and cheers greeted them as they passed by each group. Below is a short video of the team passing by the high schoolers.