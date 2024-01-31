Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Tawny Redman

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School is proud to honor Tawny Redman as our Student of the Week!

Tawny is a recent transfer to ACHS, and has quickly made a very positive impression on teachers and fellow students alike. An 11th grader, she is the daughter of Vincent Redman and Donna Gambler. One nominating teacher states “Although Tawny has only been here a short time, she is definitely a positive addition to ACHS. She is punctual, attentive, and respectful. Glad to have her!” “

Tawny is quiet, respectful, and motivated to do her work. She has been a joy to have in class,” says another. She is truly a dedicated student and upstanding young lady.Tawny is a Cross Country runner and Basketball player, and hopes to participate in both sports at ACHS in the future. Outside of school she enjoys shooting basketballs at home and on a court, and loves the music of Lil’ Baby and Future. Upon graduation from high school Tawny plans to enlist in the Air Force, and is as yet uncertain what career path she plans to pursue therein. Way to go Tawny, we’re so glad you’re part of our school!