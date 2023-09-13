Arapaho Charter High School Student of the Week: Nyjah Behan

Each week, staff at Arapaho Charter High School nominate students who have shown exemplary behavior towards their academics and peers. At the end of the school year, County 10 will award a nominated senior to receive a $500 scholarship with a chance at the County 10 student of the year award and another $500! To view all nominated students, click here.

Arapaho Charter High School’s Student of the Week this week is Nyjah Behan.

Nyjah Behan – 10th grade, son of Matthew Behan & Laterra Duran. Participates on the ACHS Golf Team, Holds a part-time job at Mr. Ds in Lander working evenings and weekends. Nyjah is active and engaged in all aspects of his education, and participates in all activities with energy and enthusiasm. He loves adventuring outdoors. He received a Student of the Month acknowledgement from the Fremont 38 Board of Trustees at then end of 2022-23. When he graduates he plans to pursue a career in music production, tattooing, or clothing design.

